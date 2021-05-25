President of Egypt congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"On your country’s celebration of the Republic Day, it is my utmost pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, and through you to our brotherly people, my warmest greetings and best wishes," the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt said.

"Taking this good opportunity, I would like to express my appreciation of the ties of friendship and cooperation binding our two sisterly countries, looking forward to further enhancing these ties at all levels for the mutual benefit of our two brotherly peoples," the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt added.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincerest wishes for the best of your well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt said.