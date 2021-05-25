Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies lies of Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has once again disseminated false information about the alleged shelling of the Armenian positions in Verin Shorzha settlement in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from Kalbajar district.

"The Azerbaijani units did not target the enemy", Trend reports on May 25 referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“Seven trucks with personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces made an attempt to approach the specified section of the border on the afternoon of May 25,” the message said. “As a result of the preventive measures taken by our units, the movement of the enemy was suppressed.”

“We state that our units did not target the enemy. In accordance with the available information, the incident with the death of an Armenian soldier occurred as a result of an accident,” said the ministry.

“The Azerbaijani side has nothing to do with this incident,” the message said.