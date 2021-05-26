Tajik president congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best regards to you and the whole brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national day of your country - Republic Day.

We sincerely rejoice in the great achievements of our Azerbaijani partners in terms of socio-economic development, improvement of the welfare of the people, as well as the advancement of your country's prestige in the international arena.

The cooperation with Azerbaijan today occupies an important place among the foreign policy priorities of Tajikistan. We attach great importance to the continuous strengthening of sincere and meaningful friendly relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. I am confident that through our joint efforts we will be able to realize the full potential of our countries to this end and achieve the goals we have set for ensuring a peaceful and happy future for our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I cordially wish you the best of health and new successes in your activity for the welfare of your country, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and greater progress," the letter said.