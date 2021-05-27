US congressman makes statement on Azerbaijan's Republic Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

The US Congressman Paul Gosar made the congratulatory statement on Azerbaijan Democratic Republic’s 103rd anniversary and 30th anniversary of modern Azerbaijani state’s independence from the Soviet Union, Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told Trend on May 27.

According to the embassy, Gosar emphasized that Azerbaijan as an important partner in the region continues to be a shining example of democracy and independence.

He stressed that the US stands with friendly Azerbaijan to celebrate its 103rd Republic Day on May 28.

The congressman pointed out that the US and Azerbaijan share their common aspirations for freedom, democracy, and independence, and urged his other colleagues to join him in the congratulations.

The original of the statement registered with Congress can be found by linking to:

https://www.congress.gov/117/crec/2021/05/25/167/91/modified/CREC-2021-05-25-pt1-PgE578-4.htm