Armenian sabotage group aimed to mine supply routes of Azerbaijani troops - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Armenia spread misinformation obviously to cover up the provocations committed on May 27 at about 03:00 (GMT+4) by the Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage groups in the Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on May 27.

According to Eyvazov, the groups’ soldiers were disarmed in the territory of Yukhary Ayrim village of Kalbajar district. At the same time, Armenia assembled its forces including tank formations in the front line.

According to him, the Armenian side is trying to present the sabotage group, which was attempting to mine the territories of Azerbaijan and commit a provocation, as engineers and sappers.

“If so, then what kind of work could Armenian military engineers do in the territory of Azerbaijan? Anyone who has just a little knowledge of military affairs understands that engineering work is not done by small groups,” the spokesperson noted. “Such groups are part of reconnaissance-sabotage detachments, and it’s clear that they invaded Azerbaijan’s territory namely to commit provocations. Their purpose was to penetrate the rear of our forces serving on the border and mine supply lines so that the forces moving along the supply lines hit a mine, as a result of which there would be casualties among the personnel of our units.”

“Passing off the actions of the Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group as engineering work is nothing more than a timid attempt to justify itself," concluded Eyvazov.