Military vehicle of Azerbaijani Armed Forces hits mine in Kalbajar district on border with Armenia

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense confirmed that a military vehicle of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit a mine in Kalbajar district on the border with Armenia, Spokesman for the ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov told Trend.

The information was disseminated on social networks earlier that a military vehicle of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit a mine in Kalbajar district on the border with Armenia.

There was no exact information about the dead and wounded.