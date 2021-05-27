Military vehicle of Azerbaijani Armed Forces hits mine in Kalbajar district on border with Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense confirmed that a military vehicle of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit a mine in Kalbajar district on the border with Armenia, Spokesman for the ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov told Trend.
The information was disseminated on social networks earlier that a military vehicle of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit a mine in Kalbajar district on the border with Armenia.
There was no exact information about the dead and wounded.
