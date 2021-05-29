President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at 'November 8' subway station
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
The 'November 8' station of the Baku Metro has been commissioned, Trend reports on May 29.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev viewed the conditions created at the station.
