Armenian side already properly analyzing issues related to inevitability of Zangazur corridor - President Aliyev

The Armenian side is already properly analyzing the issues related to the inevitability of Zangazur corridor, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu, Trend reports.

"Welcome! I am pleased to see you," President Aliyev said while welcoming the Turkish minister. "I am sure your visit will be successful. There are many issues to be discussed. In fact, the transport sector has always been at the forefront of our agenda."

"After the second Karabakh war, its importance increased further because, along with the projects we implemented together in previous years, new projects are already on the table," the president said. "We have a very strong track record of cooperation. Of course, the joint construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of particular importance. As you know, this is an important part of the East-West corridor. In recent years, the volume of cargo transported through this corridor has increased."

"After the second Karabakh war, we are working on a new corridor – the Zangazur corridor," the president added. "At the international level, its name has already been established as the Zangazur corridor. This will provide a new connection between Turkey and Azerbaijan."

"As you know, in the early stages after the war, Armenia protested at this issue," the president said. "However, I have recently been informed that the Armenian side is already properly analyzing the issues related to the inevitability of this corridor."

"As you know, discussions are now taking place in a trilateral format," the president said. "This issue is being discussed within the working group at the level of Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, and there are good results."