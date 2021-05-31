Azerbaijani Air Force commander on official visit to Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has arrived in Konya (Turkey) to participate in an event on the Day of High-Level Observers, organized as part of the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercise, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the air forces of the countries participating in the exercises, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Tahirov viewed the modern unmanned aerial vehicles and the latest technological equipment used in military aviation exhibited at the exhibition in Turkey.

The Air Force commander also met with representatives of the Azerbaijani army involved in the exercises and wished them success.