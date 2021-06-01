Day of High-Level Observers held in Turkey within Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, who is on a visit to Turkey, took part in the event on the occasion of the Day of High-Level Observers, organized within the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the guests watched the demonstration flights of the F-5 and F-16 aircraft.

Then a briefing was held on the objectives of the exercises, the training and deployment of personnel, the forces involved, the tasks performed, flights, and the use of aircraft.

The guests viewed the personnel involved in the exercises, examined the aircraft, and watched the practical implementation of the assigned tasks.

The high level of professionalism of the servicemen of the Air Force and Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Navy was noted.

The international Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises are being held in Konya (Turkey) with the participation of military personnel from different countries.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exercises by the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Force and the Navy.

The exercises will last until June 4th.