UN Sec-Gen congratulates Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
Trend:
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
