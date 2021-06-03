Turkish president receives delegation of Azerbaijani ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a delegation of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) headed by Deputy Chairman of the NAP Tahir Budagov, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The NAP delegation is on a visit to Turkey. It includes the chairman of the NAP Audit Commission, MP Sevinj Huseynova, a member of the NAP board, MP Hikmet Babaoghlu, MP Ramil Hasan and chairman of the NAP Youth Association Bakhtiyar Islamov.