Work to resolve situation in Karabakh region continues every day - Russian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The work to resolve the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region continues every day, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told Izvestia newspaper, Trend reports on June 3.

"The consultations, negotiations are underway," Zakharova added. "It seems to me that we interact with the ministers of foreign affairs and the ministries of foreign affairs and through the embassies every day. The messages about telephone conversations between the ministries both on the Russia-Azerbaijan line and on the Russia-Armenia line are regular, you see and read them."

"Therefore [it is possible to say that our country has made] huge efforts in resolving this situation both in the hot phase, when the bloodshed was really stopped and in the post-conflict phase," the spokesperson said. "When I speak about the post-conflict phase, I mean the post-acute phase of the conflict."

"Of course, I mean not only political, diplomatic efforts, personal efforts of the country's leadership," Zakharova added. "It is, of course, the role of our peacekeepers who are now there, who every day truly use their skill, professionalism for the situation not to degrade, but on the contrary, to be improved for politicians, diplomats, public figures to be able to perform their functions."

"Of course, the role of the Russian peacekeepers in this case cannot be overestimated," the spokesperson said.