Pakistan to continue to support Azerbaijan in its rightful cause - Pakistan's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Pakistan has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan in its rightful cause, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said, Trend reports.

Alvi made the remark at a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.

In the course of the meeting, the Pakistani president emphasized that Pakistan did not recognize Armenia as a state because of its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

Alvi conveyed congratulations on the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, which had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

The news of the restoration of the territorial integrity of the brotherly country was greeted with great joy in Pakistan,” the president stressed.