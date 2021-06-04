Azerbaijani MFA releases statement on victims of mine explosion in Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

Title Changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disseminated information about the victims of mine explosion in Kalbajar district on June 4, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry.

Reportedly, according to the information of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, a film crew was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the village of Susuzlug of the Kalbajar district in the morning of June 4, as a result of which two of its members - the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov and the correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district Arif Aliyev, four people, were injured of varying severity.

The Azerbaijani side constantly raises in the international plane the issue of purposeful and large-scale mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, grossly violating international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Convention, the information said.

“The accident in Kalbajar once again shows that mines in these territories had been deliberately planted by Armenia during the forced retreat after the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The goal is to inflict as much damage on Azerbaijan as possible and create additional barriers for the civilian population to return to their homes,” the ministry’s information noted.

“As it’s known, some time ago a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia was detained, which, having entered the territory of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar direction, tried to commit sabotage, having mined the roads. This shows once again that the Armenian side continues to pose a serious threat to the life and safety of military personnel and civilians and is striving to escalate tension in the region,” the information further reminded. “This behavior of Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace, security and cooperation in the region. The whole responsibility for the fact that the civilians of Azerbaijan die, being blown up by mines while fulfilling their official duty, lies with Armenia.”

“Addressing the international community, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges it not to neglect Armenia's gross violation of its obligations, including the purposeful laying of mines, and to demand that Armenia fulfill its obligations under international law. Azerbaijan will take all necessary measures to ensure peace and security," concluded the message.