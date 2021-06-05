Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps should be condemned by int'l community - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Armenia’s refusal to provide maps and detailed information of where they laid mines should be condemned by the international community, Taras Kuzio professor of the faculty Professor in the Department of Political Science, National University of Kyiv Mohyla Academy told Trend.

Armenia’s refusal is a violation of its alleged commitment to human rights and the issue should be urgently raised, discussed and condemned at the United Nations and the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe and OSCE, he said.

"The tragic deaths of two Azerbaijani journalists on June 4 would have been prevented if Armenia was more honest and cooperated over where it had planted mines in areas it occupied for nearly three decades which have made it the most mined region in the world," he added.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

