AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020

Politics 8 June 2021 23:38 (UTC+04:00)
AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

AAFFA Executive Vice President Elkhan Mammadov clarified the issue of blocking accreditation of the commentator of the Russian Match TV channel Nobel Arustamyan for football Euro 2020.

“Of course, we are aware of this situation. And to clarify the situation, first of all, I must say that the Euro 2020 tournament is held as a unified system under the UEFA flag. This also applies to the UEFA accreditation registration system. In other words, the application for registration is approved by the Organizing Committee of each of the 11 host cities of the Euro 2020 Games, and the applicant is considered accredited only after receiving a confirmation response to his request.In this particular situation, if the mentioned media representative has any problems, we recommend that he contact UEFA directly about this.

I must also note that this person has repeatedly visited the occupied lands of Azerbaijan for many years and during these visits did not receive permission from the relevant structures of Azerbaijan. He violated the laws of our country, showing disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, "he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023
Azerbaijan continues honey production - Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association
Azerbaijan continues honey production - Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020 Politics 23:38
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 23:18
Georgian Terabank's core capital ratio declines - Fitch Ratings Business 23:11
Armenian serviceman detained in Lachin crossed border of Azerbaijan after getting lost - MoD Politics 23:07
Israel's car imports jump 47.5 pct in Jan.-May: report Israel 22:45
Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief Other News 22:12
230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO) Other News 21:58
Turkey launches campaign to clean up "sea snot" Turkey 21:47
No new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day in Tajikistan Tajikistan 21:42
Kazakhstan plans to reduce non-oil budget deficit Oil&Gas 21:40
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested grains Economy 21:39
Iran sees increase in its foreign assets Business 21:39
Food products may get cheaper in Georgia - GDBA Business 21:36
Measures approved to create modern greenhouses in the regions of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21:33
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023 Finance 21:08
UK reports another 6,048 coronavirus cases amid rising Delta variant concerns Europe 21:02
IsDBIIssues Report on Role of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Financial Inclusion Business 20:28
World renowned Sadhguru visits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts (PHOTO) Society 20:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8 Society 19:49
Kazakh president shares instructions on implementation of investment projects Oil&Gas 19:47
Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 273 recoveries Society 19:32
Commanders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Naval Forces hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 19:29
Azerbaijan announces date of trial of 13 more members of Armenian terrorist armed group Politics 19:08
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation reviews consequences of Armenia's atrocities in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 18:58
US ready to render technical assistance to demarcate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia – official Politics 18:25
US Assistant Secretary of State stresses importance of sharing maps to demine Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 18:25
Bosnia and Herzegovina's delegation visits Imaret complex in liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 18:17
Iranian president talks impact of cryptocurrency Business 18:12
Azerbaijan continues honey production - Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Business 17:55
Consolidated budget deficit increases in Georgia Business 17:44
Import of steel by US from Turkey up Turkey 17:42
U.S. administers 302.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 17:39
Georgia - one of Latvia’s priority countries in European Neighborhood Policy Business 17:38
Azerbaijan approves protocol of co-op in vocational education with Turkey Society 17:30
President Zhaparov replaces minister of energy and industry Kyrgyzstan 17:28
French Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh region Politics 17:24
Economic dynamics to improve further in Georgia - deputy minister Business 17:22
Trip of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city begins Politics 17:18
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021 Russia 17:10
Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks Europe 17:09
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021 Finance 17:07
Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem Arab World 17:07
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green Israel 17:04
Azerbaijan shows liberated Aghbulaq village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety Economy 16:59
AGF distinguished itself with successful competitions amid COVID-19 - European Gymnastics president Society 16:58
Azerbaijani companies developing dynamically, looking for new opportunities - PwC Business 16:49
EU to hold seminars in several Azerbaijani cities within 'Slow Food Travel' pilot project (PHOTO) Economy 16:41
Ukrainian SkyUp to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan in July 2021 Transport 16:30
Turkey reveals total volume of goods transported via BTK railway since its launch Transport 16:26
Iranian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Economy 16:20
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes Kazakhstan 16:19
Turkmen sectors offer perspectives for co-op with participation of French companies - MEDEF Finance 16:02
Total of 87,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16:01
Azerbaijan sees multifold decline in lending via credit letters Finance 15:51
Number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan growing - minister (PHOTO) Business 15:50
Kazakh Nursultan Nazarbayev Int’l Airport resumes flights to several countries Central Asia 15:46
Turkmenistan reveals number of objects put into operation by union of industrialists Business 15:40
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador Arab World 15:33
Iran and Russia trade volume remains unchanged - Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Business 15:30
Kazakhstan launches construction of gas processing plant on Kashagan field Oil&Gas 15:30
Turkey publishes 5M2021 electrical goods export figures Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 15:29
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 15:29
Euro zone economic dip milder than expected in first quarter Europe 15:28
PwC Azerbaijan’s 4th Annual CEO Survey: A leadership agenda to take on tomorrow (PHOTO) Society 15:27
Elbit Systems wins night-vision system contract in UK Europe 15:26
Gas chemical complex construction underway in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 15:20
More loans issued to legal entities in Azerbaijani real estate sector Finance 15:15
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State meets with Azerbaijani civil society representatives Economy 15:13
Turkey sees increase in exports of grain, legumes for 5M2021 Turkey 15:11
Azerbaijan's most used social media platform for May 2021 revealed ICT 15:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 15:11
Deputy health minister of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) Society 15:07
Net profit of Georgian insurance companies down Finance 15:06
Georgia reveals volume of exported alcoholic beverages Business 15:06
Funds allocated for reconstruction of highways in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 15:03
Iran talks latest situation with loading/unloading at Imam Khomeini Port Business 15:02
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 14:59
Members of Turkmen union of industrialists increase trade turnover Business 14:52
Majority of Azerbaijani companies believe in global economic growth in 2021 - PwC Business 14:50
Georgia to receive additional financing from WB to intensify vaccination rollout Finance 14:46
Number of registered Iranian companies decreases in Turkey since early 2021 Turkey 14:41
Ford to offer new Maverick compact pickup standard as hybrid US 14:37
Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister Economy 14:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces detain member of Armenian sabotage group in Lachin direction Politics 14:23
Many large companies in Azerbaijan see COVID-19 as main threat to business dev't - PwC Business 14:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 14:14
Construction work in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be priority for state budget – minister Economy 13:53
Cargo traffic at Turkish Esenboga Airport disclosed in 5M2021 Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020 Economy 13:30
UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining Politics 13:29
Iran to co-op with Iraq Kurdistan Region in livestock trade Business 13:25
Number of foreign investors in Iran's stock exchange increases Business 13:23
Iran shares concerns over IAEA report Business 13:19
Turkey shares data on exports of furniture, wood Turkey 13:14
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers warns local restaurants against holding mass events Society 13:00
Azerbaijan publishes latest prices for precious metals Finance 12:58
Turkmenistan to increase pace of oil, gas production Economy 12:53
All news