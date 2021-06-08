AFFA clarifies on blocking Nobel Arustamyan's accreditation for Euro 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

AAFFA Executive Vice President Elkhan Mammadov clarified the issue of blocking accreditation of the commentator of the Russian Match TV channel Nobel Arustamyan for football Euro 2020.

“Of course, we are aware of this situation. And to clarify the situation, first of all, I must say that the Euro 2020 tournament is held as a unified system under the UEFA flag. This also applies to the UEFA accreditation registration system. In other words, the application for registration is approved by the Organizing Committee of each of the 11 host cities of the Euro 2020 Games, and the applicant is considered accredited only after receiving a confirmation response to his request.In this particular situation, if the mentioned media representative has any problems, we recommend that he contact UEFA directly about this.

I must also note that this person has repeatedly visited the occupied lands of Azerbaijan for many years and during these visits did not receive permission from the relevant structures of Azerbaijan. He violated the laws of our country, showing disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, "he said.