Russian, Turkish foreign ministries discuss situation in Karabakh region

Politics 9 June 2021 19:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Russia and Turkey discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during the consultations of the foreign ministries, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The activity of the Russian-Turkish joint center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was highly assessed.

An agreement was made to continue the work on restoring economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

