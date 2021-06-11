Transport links can be unblocked in S.Caucasus with good will - Russia's deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

If there is goodwill in the South Caucasus, transport communication will be unblocked, trade will begin to develop, the economies of both Azerbaijan and Armenia will receive a powerful impetus for development, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

Overchuk made the remark speaking about what infrastructure projects can be implemented in the near future with Armenia and Azerbaijan in the field of transport.

The most important thing now is to ensure peace in the region, and for this, it is necessary to learn to speak with each other and work together to create a common peaceful future, Overchuk said.

As Aleksey Fenenko, Associate Professor of the International Security Department of the Faculty of World Politics of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, noted in an interview with the Russian ‘Vestnik Kavkaza’, Armenia still does not understand the benefits of unblocking communications with Azerbaijan.

“Nationalist sentiments and ideas that the mythical "Great Armenia" is above everything, have prevailed in Armenia for a long time, and there are enemies all around who will do nothing but bad things and will never unblock anything, no matter what the Armenian side does,” Fenenko said.