Construction of military units to continue in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Major General (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The construction of military units will continue in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on June 11 referring to Commander of the 1st Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Major General Hikmat Hasanov.

“After the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, there was the need for the deployment of troops in the liberated territories,” a major general said. “As a result, bases and residential complexes were built. The construction work is underway in this sphere.”

“All conditions have been created in the residential complexes for rest, leisure of personnel, their medical care, material and technical support,” major general said. “Gas, water supply lines, power lines are being laid to military units in the liberated territories.”

“Quite large-scale work has been done in this sphere,” Hasanov said. “All this shows the attention and care of the president of Azerbaijan, supreme commander and first vice-president for the Azerbaijani troops. About 90 percent of our troops have already been provided with modern housing estates and this work is being carried out in a planned, step-by-step and sequential manner.”

“This ensures the more effective, perfect combat training for the Azerbaijani soldier,” a major general said. “All conditions have been created for our soldiers.”

“Let the souls of our martyrs who died for achieving this victory rest in peace, we wish the war veterans speedy recovery,” Hasanov said.\