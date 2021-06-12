Azerbaijan's shows footage from liberated Kamally village of Lachin district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Kamally village of Lachin district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev