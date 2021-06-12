Many Italian companies are actively working in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Many Italian companies are actively working in Azerbaijan, implementing important projects for our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordınary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic Claudio Taffuri, Trend reports.

“I hope you will have good time in Azerbaijan. You will spent several years here. I am sure you will witness from the first days that the people to people contact between our population is growing and people in Azerbaijan know that Italy is a friendly country. This is important and you know all the history of our bilateral relations, all the important milestones, and of course, signing of documents on strategic partnership actually reflected the substance of our cooperation. This really elevates the level of partnership to a very high level. And we see practical implementation of this important political development, because it’s obvious that without strong political ties we wouldn’t be able to achieve already a big progress in different areas. Political dialogue and strong political ties lay the foundation for cooperation in different areas and many Italian companies are actively working in Azerbaijan, implementing important projects for our country. They are large-scale projects worth billions of dollars and there are more opportunities in the future. Of course, we started with the energy cooperation and oil supply from Azerbaijan makes Italy our biggest trading partner. But I hope that we will find other areas in order to expand our trade turnover,” the head of state said.