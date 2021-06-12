After war stopped for last 7 months we had more than 100 Azerbaijanis killed or injured, because Armenia did not give us map of landmines - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Hundreds of thousand landmines planted by Armenians and after war stopped for the last 7 months we had more than 100 Azerbaijanis killed or injured, because Armenia did not give us the map of landmines, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“Just recently, due to the active communication of international organizations, we are coming closer to getting some information about Armenian landmines. I hope to have good news soon but I don’t want to say something before we have these results. But Armenia has to give us all the landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted. If they do not do it that will once again demonstrate the terrorist origin of this country. After we cleaned the area, and in parallel with that we will start infrastructure rebuilding of our cities and villages. It’s a big area, more than 10 thousand square kilometers which was liberated by our army, and which was liberated as a result of November 10 last year joint Declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia, which put an end to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Declaration which was signed on November 10 last year is not just a declaration on ceasefire, as some countries want to present. It is much broader than ceasefire, because it clearly shows how the future development will continue. It provides opening of communications, it provides peace-keeping operations. It is a declaration of future cooperation in the region. Therefore it’s not a ceasefire document as some want to present it. It’s a foundation for peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Unfortunately, our public statements that we are ready to start negotiations with Armenia on peace agreement are not answered by Armenian government,” the head of state said.