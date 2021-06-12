Armenia has to give us all landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Armenia has to give us all the landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted. If they do not do it that will once again demonstrate the terrorist origin of this country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“After we cleaned the area, and in parallel with that we will start infrastructure rebuilding of our cities and villages. It’s a big area, more than 10 thousand square kilometers which was liberated by our army, and which was liberated as a result of November 10 last year joint Declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia, which put an end to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Declaration which was signed on November 10 last year is not just a declaration on ceasefire, as some countries want to present. It is much broader than ceasefire, because it clearly shows how the future development will continue. It provides opening of communications, it provides peace-keeping operations. It is a declaration of future cooperation in the region. Therefore it’s not a ceasefire document as some want to present it. It’s a foundation for peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Unfortunately, our public statements that we are ready to start negotiations with Armenia on peace agreement are not answered by Armenian government. Our proposal which is supported by big international actors to start negotiation on delimitation of state border with Armenia is also ignored by Armenian government. This is what we cannot understand,” the head of state said.