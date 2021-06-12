If Armenia wants war, they will get same result as they got last fall - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

If Armenia wants war, they will get the same result as they got last fall, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, our public statements that we are ready to start negotiations with Armenia on peace agreement are not answered by Armenian government. Our proposal which is supported by big international actors to start negotiation on delimitation of state border with Armenia is also ignored by Armenian government. This is what we cannot understand. If Armenia wants peace, we need to have a peace agreement. If Armenia wants war, they will get the same result as they got last fall. If Armenia wants peace they need to start negotiation with us on delimitation. If they don’t do it, they will regret. So, we are ready for a new phase of development in the Caucasus. We are ready for peace and we demonstrate it. I am sure that during your future visits to Azerbaijan we will see that our words and our statements and our signature has the same value,” the head of state said.