President Aliyev approves agreement for solar power plant creation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On approval of the agreement signed on behalf of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 230 MW", Trend reports.

The agreement was signed on April 6, 2021 between the Azerbaijani government and Masdar Azerbaijan Energy LLC.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the agreement.