FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics 14 June 2021 21:01 (UTC+04:00)
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Bold Ravdan, non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan, accredited to Azerbaijan on June 14, Trend reports on June 14 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

While welcoming the ambassador, Bayramov stressed the successful cooperation between the two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The minister informed the opposite side about the aggressive policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan, its consequences, the post-conflict phase, including information about the situation in the liberated districts, threat of mines, demining work, restoration and construction work.

During his visit to Aghdam, the ambassador had the opportunity to review the situation and current construction work.

The ambassador conveyed greetings to Bayramov from his Mongolian counterpart. The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and stressed that the visit to the liberated Aghdam city was very useful in terms of familiarization with the situation in these districts.

During the meeting, the ambassador invited the Azerbaijani foreign minister to visit Mongolia.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest, including the continuation of consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs, strengthening the regulatory framework, as well as trade and economic relations, cooperation in the field of tourism and other issues.

FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan shares data on mineral exports to EU
Turkmenistan shares data on mineral exports to EU
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases
UK purchases gasoline on Turkmenistan's commodity and raw materials exchange
UK purchases gasoline on Turkmenistan's commodity and raw materials exchange
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kondalanchay reservoir is in our hands and this will be case forever - President Aliyev Politics 21:55
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev Politics 21:51
Map of water sources in all our liberated lands being developed now - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:48
Turkmenistan shares data on mineral exports to EU Oil&Gas 21:33
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets Georgia 21:31
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases Business 21:02
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 21:01
Azerbaijan carrying out oncological check-ups in districts among children from low-income families (PHOTO) Society 21:00
Meeting between Turkish, US presidents starts Turkey 20:37
Azerbaijani FM, UK official discuss issues on implementation of trilateral statement Politics 20:13
Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries Society 19:50
Aluminium of Kazakhstan company searching for promising bauxite deposits Business 19:36
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade Business 19:20
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 14 Society 19:15
Azerbaijan’s digital transformation not to be at previous level - Ministry of Economy ICT 19:02
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries Society 18:57
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC since early 2021 Oil&Gas 18:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku - Tbilisi - Erzurum Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijan sees surplus in non-oil sector Finance 18:10
Uzbek currency rates for June 15 Finance 18:07
Azerbaijan among priority countries for inbound tourism of Ukraine Tourism 18:07
Kyrgyzstan reports 459 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 18:05
Iranian Offshore Oil Company to start extraordinary extraction from Abouzar oil field Oil&Gas 18:04
Azerbaijan notes increase in 5M2021 petrochemicals output Oil&Gas 18:04
Uzbekistan to receive another batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 18:03
Uzbekistan, Greece consider launching charter flights Transport 18:03
Azerbaijani grandmaster wins Superbet Chess Classic tournament in Romania Society 17:55
Azerbaijan boosts natural gas output Oil&Gas 17:51
Zangezur corridor to increase region's transit, logistics potential - Azerbaijani minister Business 17:50
Azerbaijan sees surplus in state budget since early 2021 Finance 17:49
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for wells completion Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan announces volume of oil production from Neftchala, Khilli fields for 2020 Oil&Gas 17:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 17:32
Russian expert appreciates exchange of Azerbaijani Aghdam's minefield maps for Armenian detainees Politics 17:32
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Czech Republic despite COVID-19 Business 17:31
US crude oil production to resume growth in 4Q 2021 Oil&Gas 17:30
Egypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying Arab World 17:27
Iranian President stresses need to implement JCPOA commitments by all parties Politics 17:23
Tesla to open first Israeli store in coming months US 17:21
Czech Republic boosts imports of petroleum oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:20
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 17:19
Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US - Vladimir Putin Russia 17:17
Referees of UEFA EURO 2020 Wales-Turkey match in Baku announced Society 17:11
Iran's housing market in recession Business 17:08
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to agreement on EAEU Kazakhstan 16:57
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for tunnel on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO) Politics 16:53
Azerbaijani Insurers Association calls automation a priority for local insurance market Finance 16:52
Made in Uzbekistan showroom opens in Dushanbe Uzbekistan 16:46
Uzbekistan allocates funds for dev’t of industrial infrastructure in selected regions Uzbekistan 16:46
Arab lawyer thanks Azerbaijan for arresting Lebanese terrorist Eulcekcian Turkey 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of flights New York Transport 16:23
Spokesman of IRICA shares data on Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 16:19
President Aliyev views ongoing work on bridge built over 'Victory Road' to Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 16:16
Turkish minister talks co-op between Baku, Ankara in transport sphere Business 16:15
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom may start dev't of Zhalpak uranium deposit Business 16:07
UK purchases gasoline on Turkmenistan's commodity and raw materials exchange Business 16:06
Turkish ministry reveals timing for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction (Exclusive) Turkey 16:04
Head of Ukrainian permanent delegation talks about Azerbaijan’s success in Second Karabakh War Politics 16:03
Iran issues license on its coronavirus vaccine Society 16:00
Negative balance forms in Azerbaijan's portfolio investment balance - Central Bank Finance 15:59
Iran to build some small-scale solar power plants across country Business 15:53
Dubai plane leasing firm DAE adds more banks to bond deal Arab World 15:44
Avigdor Liberman: There won't be tax hikes Israel 15:42
Central Bank of Azerbaijan records 1Q2021 growth in capital repatriation Finance 15:41
Iran expected to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on agriculture sector Business 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Fuzuli' substation (PHOTO) Politics 15:35
Azerbaijani president views construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road Politics 15:30
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial US 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev visits Ashaghy Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 15:29
AstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s Europe 15:26
Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours Russia 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 15:22
Azerbaijani president awards martyr journalists Politics 15:20
Iran's oil minister speaks about energy subsidies Oil&Gas 15:19
Azerbaijan's import of Turkish carpets up Turkey 15:16
Iran kicks off building thermal power plant, backed by Russian funds Business 15:12
Pakistani Air Force delegation to visit Azerbaijan Politics 15:12
Iran interested in foreign investments in household appliances sector Business 15:10
Ukrainian companies ready to help optimize energy sector of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:02
Growth in non-oil exports positively affects Azerbaijan's payment balance Finance 15:01
Turkmen manufacturer supplies dropped ceilings to Azerbaijan Construction 15:00
Kazakhstan talks ongoing measures to develop ecotourism Kazakhstan 14:54
TAP implementing over 60 projects in Northern Greece Oil&Gas 14:54
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14:51
Kazakhstan boosts revenue from pipeline transport y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:34
Iran's imports increase in 2 months, compared to preceding year Business 14:33
Opening of logistics center in Kars underway - Turkish minister (Exclusive) Business 14:32
President Aliyev signs law on establishment of embassy of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina Politics 14:28
Issue of Georgia’s security will be raised at “NATO 2030 at Brussels Forum” Georgia 14:25
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:05
Iran reclaims part of its share in oil market - MFA Business 14:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 14 Society 14:04
Best offer from Summer Tour: A tour package to popular resorts in Turkey for just 399 USD Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani communications minister to take part in Global Space Exploration Conference Transport 13:50
First container block train departs from Georgian Poti to Uzbek Tashkent - ADY Container Business 13:50
Number of Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan for employment decrease Turkey 13:49
Russian petrochemicals company considers construction of gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:48
PACE’s rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:48
Turkmenistan increasing export of goods Business 13:47
Vienna negotiations ongoing for return of US to JCPOA - MFA Business 13:40
All news