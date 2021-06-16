Afghan ambassador notes importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring peace in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Azerbaijan is an important link in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Amanullah Jeyhun said, Trend reports.

Jeyhun made the remark at the international conference entitled ‘Azerbaijan's Contribution to Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security.

Noting the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, the ambassador said that 15 Afghan diplomats are currently trained in Azerbaijan.

He also added that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, stressing that the country is grateful to Azerbaijan for this activity.