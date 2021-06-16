Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents watchTurkey vs Wales football match (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Turkish national team in Euro 2020 Group A has played against Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

According to Trend, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and his wife Emine Erdogan watched the match.