President of Philippines congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Excellency, I extend my warmest felicitations on the occasion of the 103rd Republic Day of Azerbaijan," president of the Republic of the Philippines said. "The Filipino nation joins the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating the significant milestones in your country’s march towards greater peace, progress and prosperity."

"May the friendship and solidarity between our nations grow stronger as we continue working together for the advancement of our shared aspirations for our peoples," president of the Republic of the Philippines added. "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."