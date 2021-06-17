Azerbaijan publishes full text of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations

Politics 17 June 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 12:06 (June 16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The full text of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been published, Trend reports.

The text of the document reads:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey,

- emphasizing the historical importance of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha, which is the cradle of the ancient culture of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world,

- once again reaffirming adherence to all international documents signed between the two fraternal and friendly countries, as well as the Treaty of Kars of October 13, 1921,

- guided by the ‘Treaty on Friendship and Development of Comprehensive Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on February 9, 1994 and the ‘Protocol on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’, as well as the ‘Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on August 16, 2010,

- underlining that bringing the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to a qualitatively new, allied level, proceeding from friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and their peoples, serves the interests of the two countries and their peoples,

- realizing the importance of combining opportunities and potentials in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational, social, youth, sports and health sectors of both countries to protect common interests,

- stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to ensure global and regional peace, stability and security in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the UN Charter,

- expressing the need for mutual coordination in regional and international strategic issues,

- guided by the principles of solidarity and mutual support in bilateral and multilateral formats in matters based on such national interests as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey,

- combining efforts at the regional and international level in the implementation of mutual activities aimed at the long-term development of the Turkic world,

- emphasizing that the statements of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk ‘The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow’ and the slogan of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev ‘One nation, two states’ are assessed as the national and spiritual value of the two peoples,

- Having comprehensively considered the prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, declare:

- The sides, expressing satisfaction in connection with the state of relations between the two fraternal and friendly countries developing at the strategic level, note the importance of continuing the political dialogue at all levels and high-level mutual visits.

- The sides note with pride that having won the victory in 44 days of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan put an end to the aggressive policy of Armenia, which lasted 30 years, liberated its lands, ensured the triumph of historical justice and the restoration of international law.

- Azerbaijan highly appreciates the moral and political support of Turkey in ending the 30-year-old aggression of Armenia, liberating the occupied lands, restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The parties will continue to make efforts to strengthen stability and security, restore all economic and transport ties, as well as normalize relations between the countries of the region and ensure sustainable peace in the Caucasus region. In this context, the special geographical situation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be taken into account.

- The sides emphasize that the contribution made by Turkey to the work of the Turkish-Russian joint center in the liberated territories plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

- Azerbaijan and Turkey determine the political and legal mechanisms of allied relations, guided by the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

- The sides note the importance of coordination in the field of foreign policy and conducting systematic bilateral political consultations, emphasize the importance of activities within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in this direction.

- The parties pursue an independent foreign policy aimed at protecting and ensuring their national interests. The parties make joint efforts to develop international relations based on peace, friendship and good neighborliness through stability and prosperity on a regional and international scale, as well as to resolve conflicts and issues of regional and global security and stability.

- The parties, demonstrating solidarity and mutual support on international issues that are relevant and of mutual interest, speaking from a similar or coinciding position, will strengthen bilateral cooperation and will mutually support each other within regional and international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, OIC.

- If in the opinion of one of the parties, there is a threat to its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders or security or aggression from a third state or states, then the parties will hold joint consultations and, in order to eliminate this threat or aggression, will take an appropriate initiative in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, will provide the necessary assistance to each other in accordance with the UN Charter. The scope and form of this support will be determined through immediate discussions, and a decision will be made on meeting defense needs for joint activities, coordinated activities of the armed forces will be organized.

- Joint meetings of the Security Councils of the Parties on national security issues will be regularly held. At these meetings, issues of national interests, regional and international security, concerning the interests of the Parties, will be discussed.

- The sides will continue to make joint efforts to form and modernize the armed forces of the two fraternal countries in accordance with modern requirements.

- The parties, taking the de-mining of the territories as a basis, will support activities to normalize life in the regions liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- The parties will promote the exchange of personnel of the armed forces, conduct joint exercises, increase the combat effectiveness of the armies of the two countries, close cooperation in the management of weapons using modern technologies, ensuring for this purpose the coordination of authorized structures and organizations. Azerbaijan and Turkey will support joint military exercises with the armies of other friendly countries.

- The parties, carrying out a mutual exchange of technologies in the maritime, air and space spheres, taking into account national and international obligations, will encourage the implementation of joint projects to develop joint capabilities, make a mutual positive contribution to the development of defense industry technologies, equip each other with weapons and ammunition, and mutually encourage their production and support the creation of production sites, as well as joint research and production work, cooperation of defense industry structures of the two countries in the domestic and international markets in the fields of technology, military products and services.

- The parties declare that the military-political cooperation developing between the two states and meeting their national interests is not directed against third countries.

- The parties emphasize the importance of further developing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and will support joint research, technical cooperation in this sphere and train engineering personnel.

- The parties in trade and economic relations will multiply their efforts to diversify national economies and import, as well as in the areas of joint production in promising spheres, favorable conditions for the mutually beneficial development of investment cooperation. In this context, Azerbaijan and Turkey will take measures to create mechanisms for the free movement of goods.

The parties emphasize the leading role of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the implementation of the strategic ‘Southern Gas Corridor’ contributing to the energy security of the region and Europe. The parties, in coordination with each other, will continue to make efforts aimed at rational use and further development of the Southern Gas Corridor. The parties express their intention to continue and increase efforts that will contribute to regional cooperation in the field of energy.

In order to increase the competitiveness of the East-West transport corridor and the Middle International Transport Corridor passing through their territory, the parties will strengthen mutual cooperation. Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to develop the transit and transport potential of international transport corridors using intelligent transport systems.

- The parties note that the opening of the Zangezur corridor between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which will connect Azerbaijan and Turkey, and the construction of the Nakhchivan-Kars railway will make an important contribution to the intensification of transport and communication ties between the two countries.

- The parties emphasize that the current level of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan contributes to the general regional and international peace and prosperity, and these relations, bringing peace and prosperity not only to the two countries, but also to the region, will serve stability, peace and the interests of the international community.

Will be updated Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end
Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions
Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals funds allocated for presidential election in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:17
Azerbaijan taking part in Int'l Trade & Economic Exhibition in China Business 11:16
Azerbaijani ABB Invest joins Baku Stock Exchange's listing consulting program (PHOTO) Economy 11:08
Iranian currency rates for June 17 Finance 11:02
Haldor Topsoe interested in discussing all aspects of decarbonization with SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:54
World Bank approves tax administration reform project in Uzbekistan Finance 10:54
Heads of border regions of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet on border territory Kyrgyzstan 10:43
Large number of oil wells recommended for liquidation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:40
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Germany Business 10:37
Uzbekistan Airways to launch flights to Kazakhstan on new route Transport 10:36
Azerbaijan notes annual increase in cargo traffic by rail Transport 10:34
TAP studying requirements in design to supply hydrogen Oil&Gas 10:30
US administration official describes Biden-Putin summit as constructive US 10:27
TAP assessing technical potential for transporting hydrogen-natural gas blend Oil&Gas 10:26
Kazakhstan's revenues from maritime cargo transport down Transport 10:26
EIB to support Snam in energy efficiency projects Oil&Gas 10:17
Vianai to double Israel team, after raising $140m US 10:10
Average internet download speed down in Azerbaijan ICT 10:08
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:06
Shusha Declaration to lead towards economic integration - Pakistani expert Politics 10:06
Iran to present special rules for upcoming presidential election day Politics 10:04
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 data on air cargo transportation Transport 09:57
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 17 Uzbekistan 09:42
Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar Oil&Gas 09:32
Russia’s S7 Airlines launches additional flights to Baku Transport 09:27
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise Arab World 08:53
Kazakhstan’s 13 areas in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 08:30
Georgian PM to deliver annual report to parliament on June 25 Georgia 08:19
Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July -govt spokesman Other News 08:03
Kazakhstan decreases exports to France amid COVID-19 Business 07:30
Chile registers 4,347 new COVID-19 cases Other News 07:21
China launches first crewed mission for space station construction Other News 06:11
U.S. Fed keeps interest rates near zero amid inflation concerns US 05:17
Bangladesh extends COVID-19 restrictions Other News 04:19
Turkey lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 35 Turkey 04:07
New COVID-19 variant of interest identified in 29 countries: WHO Other News 03:19
Italy defeats Switzerland 3-0 to enter knockout stage of UEFA Euro 2020 World 02:41
15 EU countries already rolling out Digital COVID certificate World 01:55
UK reports highest daily increase of COVID cases since February Europe 01:03
Storm kills 2, injures 3 in Cameroon's north region Other News 00:13
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan Business 16 June 23:59
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 June 23:36
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents watch Turkey vs Wales football match (FOTO) Politics 16 June 23:18
WB Vice President to pay first official visit to Georgia this week Georgia 16 June 22:51
12 killed in Mexico bus crash Other News 16 June 22:19
Wales wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku Society 16 June 22:09
Turkmenistan participates in CA+Japan discussions Turkmenistan 16 June 21:46
EBRD aims to contribute to improved level of solid waste services in Georgia Finance 16 June 21:30
Azerbaijani Nar mobile talks ensuring ratio of price, quality of provided services ICT 16 June 21:30
Iran's Ministry of Industry signs an agreement with Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ Business 16 June 21:29
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Austria amid COVID-19 Business 16 June 21:26
Russian holding starts second stage of digital transformation of Uzbek fuel and energy complex Oil&Gas 16 June 21:25
Azerbaijani political parties share statement on the signing of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations Politics 16 June 20:58
Wales scores against Turkey within EURO 2020 match in Baku Society 16 June 20:48
Italy's share in Azerbaijan's oil export disclosed Oil&Gas 16 June 20:21
President of Philippines congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 16 June 20:21
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender for roads construction Tenders 16 June 20:07
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands Oil&Gas 16 June 19:50
Fans preparing to watch Turkey vs Wales football match at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO) Society 16 June 19:37
Azerbaijan played important role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan – US ambassador Politics 16 June 19:34
Shusha Declaration will go down in history as exemplary document - Turkic Council Politics 16 June 19:08
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via vehicles since early 2021 Transport 16 June 19:08
Dinner organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Erdogan, his wife (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 17:43
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 16 Society 16 June 17:41
Citizens of several countries to soon be able to visit Azerbaijan Society 16 June 17:41
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization Business 16 June 17:39
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of further enhanced cooperation Kyrgyzstan 16 June 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries Society 16 June 17:37
Iran's IKAC shares details on future airport terminal Business 16 June 17:34
UEFA president arrives in Baku Azerbaijan 16 June 17:31
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala acquires 60% stake in Saudi, UAE healthcare provider Arab World 16 June 17:26
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company shares production data Oil&Gas 16 June 17:25
Iran shares data on value of GDP in mining sector Finance 16 June 17:25
Value of Iran's exports from Gilan Province rises Business 16 June 17:25
WalkMe prices Nasdaq IPO at $2.6b valuation Israel 16 June 17:23
Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:23
Afghan ambassador notes importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring peace in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 17:23
We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:22
We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:21
We reiterate our call upon developed countries, international donor organizations to providing necessary financial assistance to developing countries - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:21
Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:20
EU approves Portugal's recovery plan, first grants seen in July Europe 16 June 17:16
Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors Russia 16 June 17:05
Turkish president visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 16:53
Recent appointments in bp Azerbaijan leadership Society 16 June 16:48
Erdogan discusses opportunities of unblocking Zangezur corridor Politics 16 June 16:44
Russia lifts restrictions on tomatoes import for several more Azerbaijani enterprises Business 16 June 16:36
Another candidate withdraws his candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 16 June 16:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16 June 16:28
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh" book (PHOTO) Society 16 June 16:25
NATO supports territorial integrity of South Caucasus Politics 16 June 16:21
NATO thanks Azerbaijan for its peacekeeping co-op in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 16:16
Shusha to become cultural capital of Turkic world -Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:15
Importance of Azerbaijan's victory to be realized over time - President Erdogan Politics 16 June 16:12
Bread price to increase in Georgia Business 16 June 16:09
Iran sees increase in exports from Genaveh port Business 16 June 16:09
Volume of remittances in Georgia up Finance 16 June 16:08
Exports of Iranian major steel companies climb Business 16 June 16:08
Azerbaijan names cities with high demand for transport evacuation services Economy 16 June 16:07
Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored - Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:03
All news