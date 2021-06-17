Azerbaijani journalists arrive in liberated Fuzuli to view de-mining process (PHOTO)

Politics 17 June 2021 13:06 (UTC+04:00)
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

A media tour has been organized for journalists in Azerbaijan to review the de-mining work in Fuzuli district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army, along with Turkish sappers are clearing the territory of the region from mines and unexploded ordnance.

As part of the media tour, journalists will observe the mine-clearing operations.

