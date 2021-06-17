Important to solve problem of providing maps of minefields - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the importance of solving the problem of providing maps of minefields in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at the briefing on June 17, Trend reports.

“Russia considers it important to solve humanitarian problems, in particular, those related to demining and the provision of maps of minefields,” the spokesperson said.