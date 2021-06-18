Russia in close contact with Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan to stabilize situation in Karabakh - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Russia is in close contact with Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan to stabilize the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters on June 18, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"We think that any steps must help to further stabilize the situation in the Transcaucasus, develop infrastructure, transport logistics, correct the situation in general and must not contain any elements, which can increase tension," Peskov added.
