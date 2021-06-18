Armenian colonel, involved in mining Lachin and Kalbajar districts, put on int'l wanted list
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Armenian Colonel Koryun Gumashyan, who mined Lachin and Kalbajar districts, has been put on the international wanted list, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.
