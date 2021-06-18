Azerbaijani MFA appeals to int'l human rights organizations (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 12:35
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on international human rights organizations to support the fulfillment of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani MFA Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports citing the MFA.
Abdullayeva was commenting on the cooperation of Baku with international human rights organizations.
“This trilateral statement is aimed at restoring good-neighborly relations in the region, so, we also call on international human rights organizations to abandon a selective approach to human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Abdullayeva noted.
Latest
Russia in close contact with Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan to stabilize situation in Karabakh - official
People voting in Iran's presidential election strengthens country's position in Vienna talks - Deputy FM
Azerbaijani, who took part in activity of Syrian armed groups to answer before law - State Security Service
Google To Install 80 Oxygen Plants And Help Skill 2.2 Lakh Health Workers In Rural India With Rs 109 Crore