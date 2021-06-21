Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi International Center sign Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)

21 June 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Director General of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Baku, Trend reports on June 21.

In accordance with the memorandum, cooperation between the parties will include: exchange of information and information support on current events; exchange of knowledge and experience on various social, international, economic and other issues, involvement of experts; exchange of information on topical issues, coverage of the events of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, priority in organizing interviews with guests; cooperation in the field of training and educational events, exchange of knowledge and experience in this area; organization of joint conferences, symposia, seminars, other educational and informational events, providing their informational support; technical and organizational support in the preparation of various interviews and television programs, provision of a studio, technical means and experts for this; networking with international experts, research institutions, businesses and professionals.

Moreover, Trend News Agency, using its partnerships with leading international media outlets, world news aggregators and its subsidiaries established abroad, undertakes to inform a wide range of foreign readers about the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

