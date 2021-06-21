Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan has disseminated the information about the operations carried out over the past week in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on June 21 citing the agency.

Some 89 antipersonnel mines and 107 anti-tank mines, as well as 11 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 14 through June 19.

As a result, an area with a total area of 111 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.