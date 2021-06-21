As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan actively defends international law and justice - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

As a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan actively defends international law and justice, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Trend reports.

"I am very grateful to the President of Pakistan for his personal participation in the summit in Baku and for supporting our initiatives within the Non-Aligned Movement. Our cooperation is developing successfully. We are demonstrating a very high level of partnership in the sphere of defense and in the defense industry."

"Your visit to our country is a further testament to that," the president said. "We are pleased to have access to Pakistan's defense industry products. As you know, we buy these products, which strengthens our military capacity. I think that we should expand our military cooperation in the coming years and plan joint military exercises and other initiatives to strengthen our partnership even more."