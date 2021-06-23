Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
The trilateral working group consisting of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue its activity after the formation of the new Armenian government, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.
Mustafayev made the remark during a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend reports on June 23.
