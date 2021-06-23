New modular-type military unit put into operation in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

In order to organize service and combat activities and provide personnel with proper living conditions, a new modular-type military unit equipped with modern equipment has been commissioned, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Major-General Mais Barkhudarov, Commander of the Army Corps, speaking at the opening ceremony, noted that the modular-type structures that will meet the essential needs of military personnel include an arms room, a hostel, a dining room, a kitchen, a bath and sanitary facilities.

"At the same time, office premises for officers and warrant officers, a first-aid post, food and clothing warehouses were created in the complex, as well as electric generators, a boiler room installed there, and appropriate conditions for organizing and conducting combat duty and military service at a high level were provided," the defense ministry stated.

Thanks to the purchased new mobile equipment, the personnel will be uninterruptedly provided with hot meals and household services, the statement noted.

Corresponding work on the construction of new roads, the supply of power lines, water and gas pipelines to military units, positions and posts deployed in the liberated territories, the organization of combat duty and service of troops, as well as the construction of new military units of a modular type continue as planned.

According to the ministry, measures are also continuing to provide comprehensive support, organize the service of troops and further improve the social and living conditions of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army units deployed in the liberated territories, carried out at the direction of President Ilham Aliyev.