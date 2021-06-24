Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan [in Nagorno Karabakh conflict], the GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Al-Hajraf made the remark on June 24 at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia.
