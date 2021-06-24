Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan in direction of Tovuz (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the country's Tovuz district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian Armed Forces from the positions located near Aygedzor village of Berd district, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Munjuglu village of Tovuz district approximately at 14:30 (GMT+4) on June 24.

There are no casualties or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

At present, the situation in this direction is stable.