Azerbaijan approves list of structures rendering services for martyr families, people with disabilities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
Trend:
A list of state bodies (structures) of Azerbaijan, rendering services in unified coordination centers for requests from members of families of martyrs, wounded servicemen and people with disabilities, was approved upon the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated June 25, 2021, Trend reports.
