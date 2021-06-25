Now during this year and next year basic fundamental approaches of post-conflict situation will be elaborated - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The post-conflict situation is important, because I think now during this year and next year the basic fundamental approaches of the post-conflict situation will be elaborated. Azerbaijan’s position is very straightforward, and clear, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu, Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and a delegation of the European Union who are on a visit to Azerbaijan mandated by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

“I on many occasions really spoke about that we want to move from post-conflict situation to peaceful development and cooperation in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately, so far we have not heard something similar from Armenian government. All our statements with respect to beginning negotiations on peace agreement with Armenia are ignored by Armenian government. But probably, pre-election situation was not very friendly from making such statements. But now after elections are over in Armenia, we hope that there will be a positive response. Of course, I think that during your communications in Armenia this issue also will be discussed, because if we don’t have a peace agreement with Armenia that means we don’t have peace not only between the two countries but also in the South Caucasus,” the head of state said.