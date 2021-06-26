Second Karabakh war showed our capabilities to whole world - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Armenia must fully understand that we can complete any military task and no-one can stop us. They should know that the iron fist is in place, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

"I must also say that during the war, some member countries of the UN Security Council put forward certain initiatives against us in the UN Security Council, and those initiatives could have had very negative consequences for us. This was another manifestation of injustice against Azerbaijan. We were fighting on our own land and restoring our territorial integrity. Ours was the cause of justice. Nevertheless, pro-Armenian circles and countries tried to adopt a resolution against us that would not fully reflect the reality. Who defended us? The Non-Aligned Movement countries represented in the UN Security Council did! They defended us and we are grateful to them. As a result of their efforts, the anti-Azerbaijani statement was not adopted. How did we achieve this? Of course, at the expense of diplomacy, political relations and economic opportunities. We have helped so many countries in recent years and continue to do so. Of course, this will always be remembered by those countries. We witnessed this support just when we needed it, and it helped us. Therefore, along with preparations at the international level, there were also preparations in the economic sphere. Of course, there was wide ranging military preparation as well. The provision of our army with weapons – we achieved this – and the second Karabakh war showed our capabilities to the whole world. I am told that some leading Western media are suggesting today that even if we had faced the world's leading country in the war, they would not have had a chance against us. In other words, this shows that the Azerbaijani Army today is one of the strongest armies in the world," the head of state said.