Today, I can proudly say that we are celebrating Day of Armed Forces as victorious army, as victorious people - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Celebrating this holiday every year, we promised ourselves that we would liberate our native lands from occupiers at any cost. Today, I can proudly say that we are celebrating the Day of the Armed Forces as a victorious army, as a victorious people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

“This is a historic achievement. There has never been such a brilliant victory in the centuries-old history of the Azerbaijani people. We have mobilized all our resources to deal crushing blows to the enemy, to defeat the enemy, and to restore historical justice and the territorial integrity of our country,” President Aliyev said.

“We were getting ready to bring this day closer. I have repeatedly said in my speeches that we should bring this day closer and closer every day. When we see that the norms and principles of international law are being flagrantly violated in the world, that the decisions and resolutions of leading international organizations are being ignored, that the occupying Armenian state is becoming more and more depraved and does not want to vacate our lands, of course, we had to prepare more seriously. These preparations had to be very careful. We approached these preparations within the framework of a single concept and defined it,” the head of state said.