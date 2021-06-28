Armenia must move "Nagorno-Karabakh" term to archive - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan gained a victory over Armenia not only in the military sphere, but in all spheres, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend.

“As a result of the forward-looking policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia found itself in the worst and insignificant position in the region,” the MP added.

“Today, the development of the region in all spheres depends on Azerbaijan,” Iskandarov said. “Armenia is practically out of the game.”

The MP stressed that the Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev voiced very important messages during a meeting with a group of leaders and personnel of the Azerbaijani troops on the Day of the Armed Forces Azerbaijan.

“Armenia has found itself in a situation where it can live and develop only under the dictation of Azerbaijan and it will not achieve anything by making provocations,” Iskandarov said.

"On the contrary, Armenia may find itself in an even worse situation as at present, none of the countries in the region are interested in economic cooperation with it,” the MP said. “Azerbaijan's policy ensures its participation in all regional projects in all spheres."

“It would be good for Armenia to begin to work on defining the borders with Azerbaijan, create a delimitation working group and begin to prepare for the signing of a peace agreement,” Iskandarov said.

“As the president of Azerbaijan stressed, Armenia must move the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" to the archive because such a concept does not exist,” the MP said. “The iron fist of the supreme commander destroyed this concept once and for all.”

“Armenia must move away from the hostile position and establish normal relations with its neighbors,” the MP added. “Its 30-year aggressive policy has put them in a position dependent on other countries.”

“Today Armenia has turned into a country incapable of pursuing the independent policy," the MP said.