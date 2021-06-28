Tactical exercises of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey kick off in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Tactical exercises 'Mustafa Kamal Ataturk - 2021' have begun in Baku, Trend reports on June 28 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Reportedly, the exercises are taking place with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces within the framework of the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the interaction of the armies of the two countries during combat operations and to develop skills in commanding subunits.

“Up to 600 personnel are involved in the exercise, which will last until June 30. The maneuvers involved up to 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, 20 mortars and other types of artillery cannons of various calibers, 7 combat and transport helicopters, 3 drones for various purposes and up to 50 vehicles.