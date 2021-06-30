'Karabakh.Center' online resource presentation underway in Baku - LIVE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The presentation of the Internet resource ‘Karabakh.Center’, organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund, is taking place in Baku, Trend reports on June 30.
The presentation is being attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev and other officials.
